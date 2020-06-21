Wagerr Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.15 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $408.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008250 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001742 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000637 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 211,427,218 coins and its circulating supply is 190,047,604 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.