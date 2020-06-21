Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

