Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MHF stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

