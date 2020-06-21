Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Yeti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Yeti from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Yeti from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Yeti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,927,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,352. Yeti has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $39.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.74.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yeti will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 12,748,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $357,205,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $345,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,203,075 shares of company stock valued at $400,168,595 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Yeti in the 4th quarter valued at $81,317,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Yeti by 35.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after buying an additional 932,666 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yeti by 71.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 677,769 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yeti during the first quarter worth about $12,387,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Yeti during the first quarter worth about $11,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

