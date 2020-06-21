Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) to post sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.93 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $7.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.39). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 28.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDD. China International Capital lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,734,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,579,000 after buying an additional 738,120 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,295,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,714,000 after buying an additional 541,406 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,946,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.58. 21,671,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,559,971. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $89.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.56 billion, a PE ratio of -79.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

