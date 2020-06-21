Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $226.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to announce sales of $226.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.16 million and the lowest is $217.97 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $235.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $897.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $875.52 million to $927.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $910.44 million, with estimates ranging from $866.07 million to $989.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.50 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on PRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities dropped their price target on ProAssurance from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

ProAssurance stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

