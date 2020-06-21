Zacks: Analysts Expect Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.82 Million

Brokerages predict that Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) will announce sales of $35.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.38 million to $37.25 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $24.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $144.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.53 million to $145.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $154.31 million, with estimates ranging from $152.14 million to $156.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.68 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BFST shares. DA Davidson lowered Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Business First Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Business First Bancshares stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 276,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,108. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White purchased 3,500 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,140 shares in the company, valued at $79,825.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 17,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 460.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 68,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.