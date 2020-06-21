Zacks: Analysts Set $5.00 Target Price for LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Shares of LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LRAD an industry rank of 146 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of brokerages have commented on GNSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LRAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LRAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.
LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). LRAD had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. Analysts forecast that LRAD will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LRAD during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LRAD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of LRAD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LRAD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in LRAD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.
