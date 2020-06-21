Zacks: Analysts Set $5.00 Target Price for LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Shares of LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LRAD an industry rank of 146 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get LRAD alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GNSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LRAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LRAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

GNSS stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 402,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,722. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $171.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.62 and a beta of 0.57. LRAD has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). LRAD had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. Analysts forecast that LRAD will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LRAD during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LRAD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of LRAD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LRAD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in LRAD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

See Also: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LRAD (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LRAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LRAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.