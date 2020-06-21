Zacks: Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given $31.75 Average Target Price by Analysts

Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $31.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Beam Therapeutics an industry rank of 41 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ BEAM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,805. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

