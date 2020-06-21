Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for iCAD’s earnings. iCAD reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that iCAD will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 69.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter.

ICAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. iCAD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 686.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 36.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICAD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 348,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. iCAD has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $239.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.31.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

