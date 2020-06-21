Zacks: Brokerages Set $34.60 Price Target for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT)

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $34.60 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chunghwa Telecom an industry rank of 66 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $37.78. 219,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,444. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.11. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.4187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,267,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,562,000 after acquiring an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,884,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,015,000 after acquiring an additional 313,460 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 908,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 72,796 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 637,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 533,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chunghwa Telecom (CHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.