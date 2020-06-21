Zacks: Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $5.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins an industry rank of 198 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.
IRS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.21. 98,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,784. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $185.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.29. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.
Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Company Profile
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.
