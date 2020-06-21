Zacks: Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $5.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins an industry rank of 198 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,513,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,858 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 256,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.21. 98,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,784. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $185.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.29. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

