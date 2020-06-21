Zacks: Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) Given $50.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $50.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Neurometrix an industry rank of 93 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Neurometrix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of Neurometrix stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $1.93. 2,386,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,728. Neurometrix has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.55.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. Neurometrix had a negative net margin of 77.88% and a negative return on equity of 138.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurometrix will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neurometrix stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.93% of Neurometrix as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

About Neurometrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurometrix (NURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurometrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurometrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.