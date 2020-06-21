ZEON Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $17.74 million and approximately $28,349.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZEON has traded up 28.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00043413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $513.49 or 0.05514246 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00051030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031860 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013158 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001723 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a token. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

