Zipper Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Million (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Zipper has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $73,974.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, DigiFinex, OKEx and FCoin. During the last week, Zipper has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00027038 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000400 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001225 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Profile

ZIP is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo . Zipper’s official website is zipper.io

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, DigiFinex, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

