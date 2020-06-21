ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $236,982.97 and approximately $23.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00691544 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003384 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,853,030,165 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,853,030,165 tokens. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

