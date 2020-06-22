$0.02 EPS Expected for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. Seanergy Maritime posted earnings per share of ($3.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, June 19th.
On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seanergy Maritime.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.
Seanergy Maritime Company Profile
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.
