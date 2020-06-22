$0.02 EPS Expected for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. Seanergy Maritime posted earnings per share of ($3.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, June 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seanergy Maritime.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Seanergy Maritime stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 59,313,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,626,910. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.09. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.90.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

