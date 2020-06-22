-$0.04 EPS Expected for MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.00. MiX Telematics posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 121.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MiX Telematics.

MIXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. First Analysis downgraded MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MiX Telematics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

NYSE MIXT traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $209.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.01. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $16.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 41.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,564,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 457,592 shares during the period. Roumell Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Bandera Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 30.8% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 537,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 126,791 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 111,291 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 15,557.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

