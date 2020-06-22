-$0.08 EPS Expected for Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. Aqua Metals posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 64.11% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

AQMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Aqua Metals from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AQMS stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.21. 2,135,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,029. Aqua Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, CEO Stephen Cotton acquired 50,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 729,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,559.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 52,041 shares of company stock worth $45,407. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Aqua Metals by 435.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 635,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 516,418 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aqua Metals by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 193,808 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Aqua Metals by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

