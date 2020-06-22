-$0.34 EPS Expected for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.29). Accelerate Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 845.43%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million.

A number of research firms have commented on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,634. The company has a market capitalization of $661.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 16.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 101,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $849,351.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Romney Humphries sold 3,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,080,583 shares of company stock worth $9,834,830. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4,446.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 181,402 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

