$0.37 EPS Expected for TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $924.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.19 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. CIBC raised TFI International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on TFI International from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TFI International from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

TFII traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.98. 74,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,013. TFI International has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

