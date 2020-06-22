$0.37 EPS Expected for TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2020

Analysts expect that TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $924.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.19 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. CIBC raised TFI International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on TFI International from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TFI International from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

TFII traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.98. 74,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,013. TFI International has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit