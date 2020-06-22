$0.43 EPS Expected for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookfield Asset Management.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.74%.

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.38. 1,349,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit