$0.43 EPS Expected for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookfield Asset Management.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.74%.

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.38. 1,349,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

