-$0.51 EPS Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to announce ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 155%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($0.81). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.62%.

AVEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $18.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. 769,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

In other news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini bought 1,428,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,997.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 294,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.18% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

