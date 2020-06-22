$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.59. Home Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.36 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 18.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut Home Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $230.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.65. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

