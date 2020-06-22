$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.83. TD Ameritrade posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TD Ameritrade.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

NASDAQ AMTD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,047,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,999. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. TD Ameritrade has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 259.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 145.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 134.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

