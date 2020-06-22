Abyss Token (ABYSS) Hits Market Cap of $1.75 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, YoBit, DDEX and CoinPlace. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $190,577.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00044174 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.49 or 0.05392862 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002537 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00053769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031664 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012874 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004429 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Bilaxy, IDEX, CoinExchange, Indodax, DDEX, CoinPlace, CoinBene, HitBTC, ZBG, Ethfinex, YoBit, Kyber Network, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

