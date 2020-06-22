AdEx (ADX) Price Up 4.2% This Week

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. AdEx has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $587,771.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00044174 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.49 or 0.05392862 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002537 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00053769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031664 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012874 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004429 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,782,826 tokens. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

