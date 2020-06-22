Akouos Prices IPO at $14.00-$16.00 Per Share (AKUS)

Akouos (AKUS) is planning to raise $124 million in an initial public offering on Friday, June 26th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 8,300,000 shares at $14.00-$16.00 per share.

Akouos has a market-cap of $424.7 million.

BofA Securities, Cowen and Piper Sandler acted as the underwriters for the IPO and BTIG was co-manager.

Akouos provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a precision genetic medicine company dedicated to our mission of developing gene therapies with the potential to restore, improve, and preserve high-acuity physiologic hearing for people worldwide who live with disabling hearing loss. We have built a precision genetic medicine platform that incorporates a proprietary vector library consisting of variants of a small virus commonly used in gene therapy, known as adeno-associated virus, or AAV, and a novel delivery approach. We are executing on our core strategic initiatives, which include the advancement of our lead product candidate, AK-OTOF, expansion of our pipeline, and development of internal manufacturing capabilities and, ultimately, a commercial infrastructure. Our aim is to leverage our capabilities to become a fully integrated biotechnology company. “.

Akouos was founded in 2016 and has 57 employees. The company is located at 645 Summer Street, Suite 200, Boston, MA 02210, US and can be reached via phone at (857) 410-1818 or on the web at http://www.akouos.com.

