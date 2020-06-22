AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) to post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.41. AlarmCom reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AlarmCom.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.13 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALRM. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 5,616,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $264,254,019.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $29,436.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,706,103 shares of company stock worth $268,652,579 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in AlarmCom by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in AlarmCom by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALRM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.70. 821,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.15. AlarmCom has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

