Alexander Karsner Sells 3,467 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alexander Karsner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of Applied Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $1,210,231.61.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,261,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,415,479. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $2,069,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 88.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 26,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

