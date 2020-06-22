Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $106.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,914. The company has a market capitalization of $270.09 million, a PE ratio of -67.31 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.53. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 31.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

