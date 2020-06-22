Analysts Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.05. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.68 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 52.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRX shares. BidaskClub cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,440,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,647,000 after buying an additional 22,527 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $100,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 77,305 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 111.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $4.57. 5,237,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,701. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit