Analysts Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.05. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.68 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 52.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRX shares. BidaskClub cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,440,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,647,000 after buying an additional 22,527 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $100,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 77,305 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 111.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $4.57. 5,237,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,701. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

