Analysts Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $93.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.59 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCFC. BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of OCFC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,239. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66.

In other news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $46,566.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,916,000 after acquiring an additional 90,941 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 736,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.