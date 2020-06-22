Analysts Set Kelt Exploration Ltd (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Target Price at $2.17

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd (OTCMKTS:KELTF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

KELTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.05 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 10,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,079. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2018, the company held petroleum and natural gas rights in 841,415 net acres of undeveloped land.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.