Analysts Set Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Price Target at $9.05

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on UTI shares. Argus cut their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:UTI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. 277,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,241. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $232.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $82.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 29,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $223,759.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 391,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $378,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,945.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,216 shares of company stock worth $1,539,861 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 57.1% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,220,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after buying an additional 1,170,509 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after buying an additional 107,734 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,078,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,040,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 57.6% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 474,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 173,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

