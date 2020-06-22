apM Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.07 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, apM Coin has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. apM Coin has a total market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0911 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $512.43 or 0.05333506 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002530 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00053202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031599 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002545 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

