Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives GBX 2,469 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,589.09 ($32.95).

Several research firms recently issued reports on AHT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,700 ($34.36) to GBX 2,790 ($35.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.09) to GBX 2,500 ($31.82) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.00) to GBX 3,000 ($38.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.27) price objective (up from GBX 1,800 ($22.91)) on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.82) to GBX 3,390 ($43.15) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

LON:AHT traded up GBX 42 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,778 ($35.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,010 ($12.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,879 ($36.64). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,386.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,269.37.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX 175 ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 175.10 ($2.23) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 19348.0006642 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33.50 ($0.43) per share. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.39%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

