Asian Dragon (AD) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Asian Dragon token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store. Asian Dragon has a market capitalization of $55,980.11 and $355.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Asian Dragon has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Asian Dragon alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003551 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Asian Dragon Profile

Asian Dragon is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official website is www.asiandragoncoin.com . Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Asian Dragon Token Trading

Asian Dragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Dragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asian Dragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Asian Dragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asian Dragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.