Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $0.0200 on Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Beacon has a market capitalization of $12,616.11 and $11.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Beacon has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00478401 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024505 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00052781 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011886 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006628 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000288 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000409 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,414,525 coins and its circulating supply is 629,356 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

