Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives $197.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2020

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Beigene from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of BGNE traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.48. 144,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,406. Beigene has a one year low of $114.41 and a one year high of $210.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.37 and a 200 day moving average of $160.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The business had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $655,528.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,366,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,761,191.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.84, for a total transaction of $107,800.04. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 283,464 shares in the company, valued at $48,426,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,043 shares of company stock worth $4,739,385. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Beigene by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Beigene by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beigene in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,144,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Beigene by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Beigene by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit