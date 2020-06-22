Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives $197.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Beigene from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of BGNE traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.48. 144,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,406. Beigene has a one year low of $114.41 and a one year high of $210.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.37 and a 200 day moving average of $160.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The business had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $655,528.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,366,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,761,191.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.84, for a total transaction of $107,800.04. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 283,464 shares in the company, valued at $48,426,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,043 shares of company stock worth $4,739,385. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Beigene by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Beigene by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beigene in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,144,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Beigene by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Beigene by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

