Brokerages Anticipate ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ENDRA Life Sciences.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,755 shares during the period. ENDRA Life Sciences accounts for about 0.6% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned approximately 6.37% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDRA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 475,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,416. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

