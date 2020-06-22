Brokerages Expect II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) will announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. II-VI reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on II-VI from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.84. 1,091,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,780. II-VI has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 1.28.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,077,630.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $690,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,223.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,949 shares of company stock worth $4,223,658 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in II-VI by 306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 64,204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in II-VI by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,861,000 after purchasing an additional 71,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

