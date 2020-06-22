Brokerages Set Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) PT at $55.00

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNT. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

LNT stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.49. 1,147,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,987. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $915.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

