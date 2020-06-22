Brokerages Set Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) PT at $55.00

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on LNT. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th.
LNT stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.49. 1,147,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,987. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alliant Energy
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
