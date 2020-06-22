Brokerages Set Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) Target Price at $3.75

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLNE. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 128.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 104.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 44,974 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 192.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 183,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 120,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. 28.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLNE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. 1,306,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,339. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $427.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $86.01 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

