Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Target Price at $51.20

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. State Street Corp raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 955.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 8.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.63. The company had a trading volume of 185,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,685. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $67.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $45.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 40.34%. The business had revenue of $95.63 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

