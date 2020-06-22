Brokerages Set Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Target Price at $68.94

Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $5,609,320.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,328.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,787. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.04. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $73.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

