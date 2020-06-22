Brokerages Set Redrow plc (LON:RDW) PT at GBX 609.33

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 609.33 ($7.76).

RDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 860 ($10.95) to GBX 540 ($6.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 1,100 ($14.00) to GBX 410 ($5.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 420 ($5.35) to GBX 510 ($6.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Get Redrow alerts:

Shares of RDW traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 488.60 ($6.22). The stock had a trading volume of 834,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,321. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 474.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 600.62. Redrow has a one year low of GBX 293 ($3.73) and a one year high of GBX 850.76 ($10.83). The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 5.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.