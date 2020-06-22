Brokerages Set Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Target Price at €13.76

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.76 ($15.46).

SZG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($10.67) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($21.35) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of SZG stock traded down €0.09 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €11.88 ($13.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.27. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €7.77 ($8.73) and a 12-month high of €26.09 ($29.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.68.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

