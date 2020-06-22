Brokerages Set Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Target Price at $133.25

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.25.

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,829,000 after acquiring an additional 28,276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $119.71. The stock had a trading volume of 698,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.69.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.