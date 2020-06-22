Civitas (CIV) Price Hits $0.0123

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $93,652.27 and $7.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00478638 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00025282 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00052809 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013193 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006625 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000297 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003297 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Civitas Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,611,042 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

